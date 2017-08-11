Nicholas Burns, the State Department's third-ranking official under Republican President George W. Bush, called Trump's comments "grotesque."
"If he was joking, he should know better," said Burns, now a professor at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government. "If he wasn't, it's unprecedented. A president has never defended the expulsion of our diplomats."
The State Department has "horrified and rattled" by Trump’s remarks, said a veteran U.S. diplomat who has served in Russia, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Yes we already knew that Trump is a sociopathic narcissist and other people don't really exist to him, but...