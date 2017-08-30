Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team is working with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on its investigation into Paul Manafort and his financial transactions, according to several people familiar with the matter.
The cooperation is the latest indication that the federal probe into President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman is intensifying. It also could potentially provide Mueller with additional leverage to get Manafort to cooperate in the larger investigation into Trump’s campaign, as Trump does not have pardon power over state crimes.
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
LOL Nothing Matters
Bill Clinton lost money on a stupid land deal. Like a land deal involving TENS OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS.
by Atrios at 20:03