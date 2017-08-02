Math, How Does It Work?

After over a year of incremental progress and underwhelming, low-speed tests, the hyperloop is finally starting to show us what it can do. On July 29th, Hyperloop One’s prototype pod accelerated down the length of its 500-meter-long test tube in the Nevada desert, reaching a top speed of 192 mph before gliding to a stop. The company claims it was the fastest hyperloop test yet — which isn’t a tough sell considering Hyperloop One is the only company in the world that we know of with a full-scale hyperloop.
500 meters is .5 kilometers, which is .31 miles. If you traveled 192 mph for the entire length of that (this is not being claimed, of course) you would travel this distance in about 10 seconds. How you accelerate to 192 mph and then brake over this distance...
That aside, capacity is an issue on these things. Cost savings from magic tunneling technology is largely about tiny tunnels and no land assembly costs. Perfectly "normal" high speed trains (not even maglev!) travel at 180MPH and carry many more passengers...