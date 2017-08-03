I've had used an old wonderful micrsoft mouse for years. I don't know why it is wonderful. All I know is that any other mouse I try to use gives me carpal tunnel syndrome symptoms in about 5 minutes, and this one does not. Clicking the mouse button is the culprit, but I don't know why this particular mouse button doesn't cause me any problems when literally every other mouse I have tried does.
The problem is that either the cord or connector on the mouse has been going bad for years and on top of that I just dropped it so now the button presses itself randomly. I want a new mouse. I don't want a fancy new mouse. I don't want a weird ergonomic mouse. I don't want a wireless mouse. I want a simple, stupid mouse that doesn't give me carpal tunnel syndrome. Anyone?