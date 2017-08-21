Monday, August 21, 2017
Nothing Is Real
I just saw another piece, which I won't bother to link because I'm tired of rewarding this stuff and the sourcing was more abysmal than usual (really, it's so often at the level of "some guy who heard something at a bar"), but it was all about White House Intrigue. Basically, it's WHO IS LEAKING AGAINST WHO IN THE PRESS. Of course "the press" know this precisely, but can't say, so you get all these weird stories. And while they're fun gossip and they can matter - to the extent that who is up and who is down can influence policy - none of these people seem to care about anything except shitting on each other in public and none of them know a damn thing about policy.
by Atrios at 08:51