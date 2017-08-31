Thursday, August 31, 2017

Privatization

It is absolutely hilarious that the UK's privatized railway system has been largely bought up by the state rail companies of other countries, who soak people in the UK to subsidize their own systems at home.

As Brexit talks continue, the national rail companies of France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands are snapping up contracts spanning London commuter routes to long-distance expresses as private British firms struggle to compete with the lower cost of capital available to their state-owned rivals.
