Senior Citizens Are Not Children

It's late and I am tired so I am not going to make a broader argument, but the infantalization of "old people" (I am sure I have been guilty of this) is absurd.
I saw a play recently where the "old guy" did a monologue which included something like, "If you see an old guy on stage... know he's the guy who has had a lot of sex... threeseomes... all kinds of crazy shit..." the point being that old people are not children without experiences, they are the opposite... people with all of the experiences. Even if they are in their sundown phase, their lives have been long and complicated. Longer and more complicated than for most of us.