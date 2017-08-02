One of the weird myths of politics is that there are "single issuer voters" who only bother to vote if one particular issue excites them. Actually, this isn't a myth. These people exist! The myth is that they are only NRA gun nuts or anti-abortion voters. For some reason democrats like to think their voters - who they acknowledge don't show up in midterms because Bernie tells them not to - are more sophisticated than this.
People vote if they think they have reason to. Pro-choice pro-planned parenthood young women are also single issue voters. Being squishes on the issue doesn't help.