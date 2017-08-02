Wednesday, August 02, 2017

Single Issue Voters

One of the weird myths of politics is that there are "single issuer voters" who only bother to vote if one particular issue excites them. Actually, this isn't a myth. These people exist! The myth is that they are only NRA gun nuts or anti-abortion voters. For some reason democrats like to think their voters - who they acknowledge don't show up in midterms because Bernie tells them not to - are more sophisticated than this.

People vote if they think they have reason to. Pro-choice pro-planned parenthood young women are also single issue voters. Being squishes on the issue doesn't help.

