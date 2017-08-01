The Final Stage

It's real, but not our fault.
It's real, our fault, but it's too costly to do anything about it.
It's real, our fault, and Al Gore made me mad so there's nothing we can do about it. Your fault, libturds!
It's real, and we're all going to die and there's nothing we can do about it now.
The research finds that the median warming is likely to be 3.2 degrees Celsius, and further concludes that there’s only a 5 percent chance that the world can hold limiting below 2 degrees Celsius and a mere 1 percent chance that it can be limited below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). That will come as bad news for vulnerable small island nations in particular, which have held out for a 1.5 degree target, along with other particularly vulnerable nations.
(of course most of the conservative movement never got beyond the first one).