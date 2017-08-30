Wednesday, August 30, 2017
The Left Flank
The reason to be mad at Center-Left Organizations Behaving Badly is that too often their job seems to be more about defining the leftmost position rather than advocating for it. We're not those crazy hippies. That there is a lot of money involved, and when the money-position link is clear, just makes this obvious. The other thing is that we should expect our corrupt leaders to be competent, at least. Slaughter is paid a bunch of money and can't even handle this kind of thing well. Her organization is now known as a corrupt tool, and that she failed to stop that means she is...well, bad at everything. Maybe hippie critics like me are just sniping, but "known tool of Google" will be a right wing thing when useful. She has to resign and I have no idea why this isn't 100% obvious.
by Atrios at 16:05