As I keep saying, I have no patience for "Bush nostalgia." George Bush was a very bad president. The Bush era was very bad. Many bad things happened. The people who worked for him were bad. The people in the media who supported him were bad. All the people who said "maybe Bush isn't perfect, but LOOK AT THE SMELLY HIPPIES ARE PROTESTING THE WAR THEY ARE REALLY BAD" were really bad. It was a bad time.
But Bush was not literally the worst person in America. Donald Trump actually is. He is not nearly as popular at the endless "Trump voters love Trump" articles try to convey, but he won the election and plenty of people like him and my god is he a bad person.