Waiting For The Adults

One of the enduring mythical subtexts of political journalism is that Republicans are the adults, or at least the Daddies. It's one reason why it's law that Democrats have to regularly appoint Republicans to the tough guy jobs - Defense, FBI, etc. But generally, they are seen as the responsible ones, the wise old hands of Washington who can be called on in a time of crisis to make everything ok again.
I'm sure you can make the case that some of the people around Trump right now are not the worst humans in the world, and you can certainly make the case that they *should* be resigning or speaking out, but they probably won't be. And even if they do, it isn't as if they have magic powers. They can't control Trump.