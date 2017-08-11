We Have A Problem

In the short term, the incompetence of Trump's evil is a blessing, but longer term the incompetence is a problem
. All of the extreme versions of what to do about it are, if not wrong, problematic (impeachment, 25th amendment), but the simple solution of Republicans in Congress completely opposing everything he says or does is a non-problematic and appropriate response. Sadly, many of them (not Yertle or most senators but many in the House) are as stupid as he is and have no idea what they're doing.