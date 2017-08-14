Once upon a time I was asked to be on some cable news channel's evening show. You know, audition to be one of the giant balding talking heads (of course it would have been an audition, but the idea was I would join the show). That didn't happen for various reasons - it was the wrong moment in my life, I really didn't want to take the train to new york regularly (I know I often seem like the laziest blogger, but this is actually a lot of work), I don't think I want to be a cable newshead... I'm basically an introvert who doesn't want to be a "celebrity"... so I just sorta let it pass.
But what I should have said... especially if I wasn't into it for selfish reasons (SHOW ME THE MONEY - I admit if they had actually offered money I probably couldn't have resisted)... was, really? I mean, another boring ugly white guy?