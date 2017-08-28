Monday, August 28, 2017
What Is Wrong With People
One weird thing in politics is how a certain segment of Young Males seem to gravitate towards Old White Dudes. Obviously Trump isn't super popular with the youngs - yay youngs! - but still he has a kind of following from weird horrible dudes online. But I can't say it's just a right wing thing. Remember Mike Gravel? He had a weird young dude following. Okay Bernie Sanders is another obvious example. My point isn't that Bernie is bad like Trump, or that Gravel was either, the point is that "young dudes who want to vote for old white dudes" seems to be a thing. Joe Lieberman also had a weird young group of supporters.
by Atrios at 14:37