Saturday, August 05, 2017

Who's Working

When I travel (both in the US and internationally), I always pay attention to who has genuinely "low skilled" jobs. By that I mean the kind of jobs that, when I was a teenager, were done by..teenagers. You know, fast food, bus boys, that kind of thing. It's my anecdotal measure of the health of the economy. If 50-year-olds are ringing up your happy meal, something is not good.

And I think this is what a lot of olds (you know, people around my age and older) miss, when they object to things like a $15 minimum wage. They think these are still crap jobs suburban teenagers do to earn their car insurance money. That's true some places. It isn't true in others.
