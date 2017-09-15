Friday Funnies

That could be the least of the inconveniences ahead for “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli, whose online rantings about Hillary Clinton prompted a judge this week to revoke his bail and put him in the Metropolitan Detention Center, a fortress-like federal jail that also houses terrorism and mob suspects.
MDC, as the Brooklyn lockup for 1,800 men and women is known, has over the years drawn complaints ranging from sexual assaults to the lack of fresh air, sunlight and recreation.
Our prison system is bad and nobody should be raped in prison (or anywhere, obviously), but otherwise not too unhappy about Pharma Bro having a bad time.