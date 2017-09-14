I saw Get Out a couple of months ago. It is a good movie. You should see it. The best part of the movie (below the jump, SPOILERS):
is near the end and we see a cop car show up. The genius of this part is that the filmmaker knows precisely how we are going to react, which is basically that now that the cops are there, the black guy, who is the victim of this horror movie horror, is totally fucked. It doesn't even require a setup. He doesn't spell it out. We know the cops showing up means the black guy is going to go to jail forever (or even more likely just be executed on the spot). No one watching this movie would think otherwise. It's "oh yeah, the cops are there, the black guy is totally fucked now."