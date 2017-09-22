Don't be such a horrible asshole and your approval will hit 55%. It is so easy.
Friday, September 22, 2017
I Want To Love You, Donald
I don't, really, but I keep coming back to the idea that it is so easy to be a popular Republican president in this country. Our entire
propaganda media is desperate to shower love on an "Eisenhower Republican." Everybody knows that this is a center right country and center right Republicans are the true adults and patriots. I am not saying this is true, of course, but this is how our media establishment perceives things, and those assumptions are embedded in every bit of objective reporting they do.
Don't be such a horrible asshole and your approval will hit 55%. It is so easy.
Don't be such a horrible asshole and your approval will hit 55%. It is so easy.
by Atrios at 11:32