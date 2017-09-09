Is We Capable Of Learning

A Trump adviser says that after a tumultuous seven months in office, it had finally dawned on the president: "People really f@&@ing hate me." For someone who has spent his life lapping up adulation, however fake, it was a harsh realization. This is a man with an especially acute need for affirmation.
If Trump's primary goal is to be popular then for ONE MILLION DOLLARS I will tell him how. I won't tell him how to be a good Democrat. I will tell him how to please the majority of Republicans while adding another 10-15% of Dems to get him over the 50% line. It is so easy.