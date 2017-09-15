At about 9:30 Tuesday night, Ahlers, who is white, told St. Paul police that he’d been shot by a black man with a “short Afro” who was wearing a navy sweatshirt.
Within minutes, 55 officers swarmed the campus, along with four police dogs and a State Patrol aircraft to search for the suspect.
Ahlers was taken to the hospital and released, according to a statement posted on the St. Catherine website. He is expected to make a full recovery.
At a news conference, police spokesman Mike Ernster said the campus had been on lockdown with “1,800 student held captive in their dorm rooms.” Neighborhood residents, shaken by reports of a gunman at large, asked police officers to check their houses.
Friday, September 15, 2017
Just Say A Black Guy Did It
Everybody will believe you.
08:42