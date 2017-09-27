Trump "embarrassed and pissed" that Strange lost last night. Feels outdone by Bannon. Blaming McConnell. Per mult sources to CNN WH team.— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 27, 2017
My first thought was that the sooner members of Congress realize working with Trump is toxic the better, but now I'm not so sure. Trump's people are totally incompetent and having them stick their short fingers into the pie probably hurts their Republican agenda. And the Trump agenda (to the extent that we can say there is one) is basically the Republican agenda, with some additional stupid commentary thrown in (the Republicans have a shit ton of stupid commentary already, but it's largely DC jargon that the press accepts as truthy if not quite true).