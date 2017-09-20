Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Philly Is Closer To DC Than Dulles Is

That's not true, but close enough.

Price’s spokespeople declined to comment on why he considered commercial travel to be unfeasible. On one leg of the trip – a sprint from Dulles International Airport to Philadelphia International Airport, a distance of 135 miles – there was a commercial flight that departed at roughly the same time: Price’s charter left Dulles at 8:27 a.m., and a United Airlines flight departed for Philadelphia at 8:22 a.m., according to airport records.

Forget the flight and take the Acela like a sensible human being.
by Atrios at 08:29