Say Your Name

Lately when I watch TV shows and movies I never remember any of the character names. I can't read an "episode recap" because I don't know who the hell they're talking about. I remember the characters and plots, just without any name attached to them.
Theory 1 (likely true, but boring): I am getting old and my brain is made of swiss cheese.
Theory 2 (probably not true, but more interesting): Being online all of the time there are a lot of people I don't associate with a name. I recognize people from their AVIs more often then not, and associate that with what I know about them. My brain has ceased to people/characters to names, and instead I link them to their faces or some other graphic representation of their identity.