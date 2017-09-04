It's Saturday night, and you're planning an evening out. You fire up a ridesharing app to head out to your favorite restaurant.
But then an ad appears, offering a free ride to a new Thai spot on the other side of town.
Suddenly, you're reconsidering plans: Why pay for a ride to one neighborhood when another is totally free? Ultimately, your favorite restaurant could lose a customer.
Of course they could just do this with Uber/Lyft, now, too...Actually I am going to do this with Uber/Lyft now too. Please give me 100 billion dollars for my idea.