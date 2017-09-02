But he said that augmented reality on smartphones was a stopgap to the inevitable: wearing data in front of your face at all times through some kind of headset.
“If you look at science fiction, a lot of it has this characteristic of being always on and serendipitous,” he said. “You get a lot closer to that when you get a head-mounted display.”
The Inevitable
I do not know why people always think things which look neato in scifi movies would actually be neato in practice. A lot of them are really stupid, even they do, actually, look neato. Cool aesthetics do not equal functionality. Transparent screens for example. A head mounted display for another.
