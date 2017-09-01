The international trade secretary, Liam Fox, has ratcheted up the government’s war of words with the EU over Brexit by saying Britain will not be “blackmailed” into paying an excessive exit settlement to speed up a deal.
Fox’s comment follows a tense press conference in Brussels on Thursday after the third round of exit talks, in which the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, accused the UK of being mired in “nostalgia” rather than taking a realistic approach.
Friday, September 01, 2017
They Have All The Power
I guess the Tory strategy to save themselves politically from the inevitable Brexit disaster is to just whine about the big bad mean old EU and how mean they are and it's just not FFAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAIIIR.
by Atrios at 10:16