Those Were The Days

Once upon a time only weirdos like me (and you, dear readers) paid this much attention to politics. I documented the minutiae that most people weren't aware of. Now everybody knows! Social media has led to a kind of "bleed" such that everybody is aware of all of the stupid shit that once upon a time only weirdos like me (and you!) were aware of. Even if you aren't that interested in politics, the information comes at you like the Kardashians. I don't know if this is good or bad. Once upon a time it was easy to tune out politics. Now it is impossible.