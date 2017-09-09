I don't always think I'm obligated to comment on the tragic events in the lives of public figures I don't know, but since I dunked on the dude yesterday
, I should say that I was genuinely saddened to hear that it has been reported that his son committed suicide (*adding that was what initial reports said but that might not be definitive, but while suicide is especially tragic I don't need to know) on Friday. I'm not such a big person that I can't feel a bit of schadenfreude at, say, someone being fired (obviously), but losing a child like that is a horror no one deserves.