Unpaid Player Concussion Game

College football is one of those great mysteries to me. I get that people root for their alma mater and maybe even their "home team" to the extent that there is such a thing (and, yes, I get that in many places the big college team is the home team), but college football in general... it's exploited 20 year olds getting their brains bashed in and middle aged adults feel comfortable passing judgment on them. "Big U's defense sucks this year!!!" Those are unpaid interns being exploited. Shut the fuck up.