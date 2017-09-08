You Fucked Up - You Trusted Us!

The president has told those close to him that he regrets choosing to tackle the repeal and replace of Barack Obama’s health care law as his first legislative push. He has singled out Ryan for blame, saying the speaker assured him it would pass and instead handed him an early, humiliating failure, before ultimate House passage of a revived bill, according to three White House and outside advisers familiar with the conversations but not authorized to speak about them publicly.
Anyone with a brain knew that the Republicans were always full of shit about "repeal and replace" because there was never any "replace" that wasn't basically Obamacare but shittier (and they hadn't even bothered to devise that). That's not to say it couldn't have happened. It almost did! But the reason it didn't happen was because it would have been a disaster, not just for the poors (who cares about them!) but for many other stakeholders (hospitals, insurance companies, etc.) that actually have a bit of power in DC.
Ultimately The Maverick did one more Mavericky thing with his vote, but I'm sure he had a few Republican colleagues in the Senate who egged him on because they really didn't want it to pass either. Whether that's 1,2,3,4... Republican senators, I don't know, but there were a few.