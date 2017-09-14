You Made The Rules

I'm one who thinks that it's best if social media platforms stay mostly out of the content editing business and give users all the control they need to avoid harassment etc (This does not work perfectly, either, but I think it's the best way to think about the issue. The starting place.). Still Facebook has long been in the content editing business, so that's the path they chose. It's a bit weird to delete posts of people breastfeeding (which they used to) and then take money for ads to target "Jew haters."