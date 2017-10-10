Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Ads
Every now and then a bad one gets through, either because it has auto-on audio (it shouldn't) or because it's borderline (or actually) NSFW or similar. The thing is I don't see the same ads you do, so I can't always know. I just blocked a few that I saw but of course that doesn't mean any of you ever saw them. Still if you see an ad you don't like, sadly the easiest and sometimes only way for me to block it is if you can figure out the landing page, and the easiest way to do that is click the ad. But if you have ad complaints at least try to send me a screen shot. Otherwise..it's hard to do anything.
by Atrios at 13:11