I read too much punditry. It is my curse. There are people who I often disagree with but read charitably because I don't think they are assholes and I don't think they are arguing in bad faith. These people I listen to and let their arguments percolate in my brain for a bit. Maybe I am wrong and they are right! Then there is, like, David Brooks, who is so transparently full of shit and an asshole (which, I guess, is almost the same thing) that I don't feel the need to bother with.
Maybe my taxonomy is not always correct. I accept that too. But not David Brooks. What an asshole.