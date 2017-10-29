This chemical, chlorpyrifos, is hard to pronounce, so let’s just call it Dow Chemical Company’s Nerve Gas Pesticide. Even if you haven’t heard of it, it may be inside you: One 2012 study found that it was in the umbilical cord blood of 87 percent of newborn babies tested.
And now the Trump administration is embracing it, overturning a planned ban that had been in the works for many years.
Behind The Gates
Sure for the most part the gated community rich aren't living next to toxic waste dumps or otherwise highly polluted places, but those gates don't keep out everything. Given the way people describe the food at Trump properties, I'm pretty sure they're buying the "one day until expiration" produce at the wholesale produce warehouse, and not organic pesticide-free food grown on clouds and picked by angels. The rich eat this shit, too, whether or not they think so.
