Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Both Sides
Team D is not perfect (and sometimes very bad, especially on guns!) but all discussions of "problems with our politics" that don't point out the real problem...Republicans... are hollow. There's just some vague free floating notion that so many pundits - not just talk show hosts - like to express that our politics is broken and why is "Congress" so bad and they aren't working for us blahblahblahblah. It isn't entirely wrong, of course, but one party is actually better than the other one. Even if Team D isn't better when they're in power, they aren't actually in power. Republicans are in charge and this is their game. Team D can, at best, play defense and muck things up in the Senate. That's all they got.
by Atrios at 12:25