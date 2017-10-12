Thursday, October 12, 2017

Dustbowl



I think it will be the forgotten depression. The triumphalism of neoliberal capitalism and Fed independence made this unpossible, and the unquestionable stewardship of Obama/Geithner rendered it moot. I'm not sure that even historians - decades later, as is their privilege - will grapple with this fact.

Empires fall.
by Atrios at 16:04