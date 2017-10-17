Everybody Has A Veto

Ireland’s government is considering pushing for guarantees that no border will be reimposed on the island of Ireland as the price for allowing Brexit talks to move ahead, according to three people familiar with the matter.
Irish authorities are keen to use their leverage in the first part of the negotiations to extract maximum concessions on the border issue, according to the people, who asked not to be named because the deliberations are ongoing. That could mean turning U.K. and European Union aspirations to avoid a hard border into a concrete commitment, the people said.
It isn't leverage...everyone has a veto, and the peace in Ireland requires an open border. The border runs through back yards. People go to work every day.
Brexiteers are so stupid.