Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Getting The Job Done
What I mean here is that there's inevitably going to be some waste and corruption in government. I'd even argue that some of that corruption is just politics by a different name. But it's one thing to pay the 20% or 50% or even 100% corruption tax if your local politically connected waste removal company actually shows up and takes the trash away, and quite another if they don't. Puerto Rico needs to get its electricity back. If we overpay some cronies and they actually do the work, I'm not going to cry too much. Most likely we will overpay some cronies and the work won't get done.
by Atrios at 11:00