GibbertyFibberty

Pride in ignorance is a weird conservative disease. I don't think there was a golden age of conservatism, but this Limbaughesque "egghead!" stuff has been creeping in over the years. They always prided themselves on being the tribe of William F. Buckley, who wasn't actually smart, but he faked it.
Chief Justice Roberts told Mr. Smith that courts are poorly equipped to evaluate social science data. “It may be simply my educational background,” the chief justice said of the studies before the court, “but I can only describe it as sociological gobbledygook.”