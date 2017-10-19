Thursday, October 19, 2017

Gotta Get Better At It

I used to go to DC more though I haven't in awhile. Over the years I've met with a plenty of people I'd call, for lack of a better description, "Dem operatives." You know, people who work in politics in various capacities. Campaigns, etc. While the younger (at the time, we're all old now) generation was a bit more hip to the media-as-a-problem narrative which has long been a part of this humble blog, the slightly older ones (like, more my age), had a different view. Basically, they just thought Dems were bad at it. Chris Cillizza would print your bullshit, too, if you were just better at reaching out to him.

I don't think this is correct. I think even after Obama, DC is still wired for Republicans (though it was somewhat wired for Obama, if not Democrats, too). But there is something to it.
