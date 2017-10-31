How Will I Tell The Children That We're Canceling Tony Podesta Celebration Day

An amusing thing about the right is that they don't understand the left at all. 95% of their politics is motivated by pissing of liberals, and they have no idea what pisses off liberals. OK the racism and the homophobia and kicking poor people and similar pisses off liberals, but they're not into that *because* it pisses off liberals, they're just racist homophobes who like to kick poor people. Most of the rest is just PWWWWWWNED LIBTURDS and we just point and laugh because they're idiots.
The latest thing is that conservatives think Dems give a shit about what happens to Tony Podesta, or even know who Tony Podesta is. 99% of the people who "know" who Tony Podesta is think he's John Podesta, the brother. I don't know or care what Tony Podesta's personal politics are, but he's basically a shady lobbyist who operates in the bipartisan world of DC shady lobbying. There are good lobbyists who work for interest groups (environmental, etc.) who obviously have some ideological affiliation, but big lobbyists for hire are bipartisan mercenaries. It's a job, and often a gross one, like being an attorney for Harvey Weinstein.
I suppose he has some elite pals in DC (including, but likely not just, people on the D side of things) who might be sad if he gets locked up and, who knows, maybe Gramps (see recent tweets) is right that he'll bring a bunch of Dems down with him.
And then most of us will cheer. If they're corrupt, get rid of them. It isn't the same thing, though it's the most recent "guilty Dem" thing I can think of, but while Dems weren't thrilled when Anthony Weiner got busted, people were mad that he did it, not that he got busted for it. Lock him up! Oh, they did.