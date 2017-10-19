Hyper=Hyper, Loop=Loop

JEFFERSON CITY • Opting against picking a favorite between St. Louis and Kansas City, Gov. Eric Greitens is telling Amazon it could have both cities — plus a sprinkling of Columbia — if the company chooses a Missouri location for its second headquarters.
Although the Show-Me State’s largest metropolitan areas are 250 miles apart, the Greitens administration says connecting the two via a futuristic and largely unproven people-mover called the Hyperloop could serve as the catalyst for the online retailer to put a Missouri location on its short list.
