I Doubt She Read The Summaries

Theresa May was put on the spot today after David Davis suggested she had not bothered to read the “excruciating detail” of secret Whitehall studies into the impact of Brexit.
In an eyebrow-raising exchange with a Labour MP, Brexit Secretary Mr Davis said he thought Mrs May would only have read summaries of the assessments, but not an entire report.
It's a bit like complaining that members of Congress don't read the full text of bills. They're largely gibberish, referring back other legislation, striking this and replacing that, etc. Legislative staff exist to explain them to you. The real issue is I doubt May even read the summaries.