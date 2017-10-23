It Is All My Fault

Of course it isn't, but generally everybody in 2016 who thought electing Democrats (Clinton) was important should think that, actually, it's all my fault. Your share of the blame should be in proportion to the budget you had at your disposal and the legal frameworks which let your particular organizations collect money in order to advance her candidacy.
I suppose I could have done more, and should have. I will cop to that! I am sorry. You should be sorry too. You all spent time bitching in the comments instead of knocking on doors (I am sure some of you did knock on a lot of doors).
I didn't have a billion bucks to spend. Neither did you.