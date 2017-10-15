I've been an atheist my whole life. I don't really care. I'm not trying to convert anyone to atheism. Believe what you want. But I have often confronted people who don't understand that, yes, I have always been an atheist. My parents didn't raise me as an atheist. They didn't tell me about the horrors of religion, or whatever, they just didn't tell me about religion at all. Eventually I got a bit older and interacted with other people and heard about this God thing and it sounded pretty silly to me. Like at age 6. God was up there with Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, and The Easter Bunny (I'd rejected them all by then, though I appreciated the goodies still). I don't remember my parents being negative about religion. I suppose they responded when I asked them about it, but I don't remember them poo-pooing it.
When I was in high school, one of my teachers (she was good, I liked her, but she was religious) challenged my atheism by saying something like "we live in a Judeo-Christian society." Her point was that even if I was Godless, religion was a pervasive influence on morality so I couldn't reject it. Well, ok, whatever. Culture adopts many influences. She wasn't totally wrong. But the "Judeo-" part of "Judeo-Christianity" was bullshit. Just say Christianity if that's your take.