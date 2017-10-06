Miller — who helps direct GM’s efforts in autonomous driving — isn’t buying a key Tesla claim. Musk & Co have said all Tesla vehicles produced since October 2016, including the $35,000 Model 3 sedan, contain “the hardware needed for full self-driving capability,” though such features aren’t currently enabled. That implies the vehicles are what the industry calls “Level 5” autonomous cars.
“I think he’s full of crap,” said Miller, according to multiple reports. “To be what an SAE Level 5 full autonomous system is, I don’t think he has the content to do that.”
Just Need The Software
Even if the hardware claims are in some sense true, it's a bit like saying my phone has enough computing power for artificial intelligence, once I write the program for it.
by Atrios at 10:30