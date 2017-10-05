Thursday, October 05, 2017

Lovable Uncle Joe Is So Stupid

I don't care if you like Bernie Sanders or not. But whatever you think of Bernie, I don't think "the rich are unpatriotic" was ever his message. More than that, even if it was, so what? Why are we arguing about patriotism, which is an extremely stupid concept. Love of flag and country is so abstract that no one can explain it. Most of us have one passport. We live here. We don't have to love it because we don't have a choice. This is playing a game on Republican territory... a field where only Republicans (as Trump did) can say America sucks and only Republicans can claim ownership of the flag. Thems the rules. Dumb rules, but the rules.

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday told an Alabama crowd that wealthy Americans are “as patriotic” as Americans with a lower income, making a point of contrasting his remark with the rhetoric of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Stumping for Democratic Senate nominee Doug Jones, Biden said the former U.S. attorney grasps “fairness” when it comes to the issue of taxes.

“Doug understands about tax fairness,” Biden told the crowd. “Guys, the wealthy are as patriotic as the poor. I know Bernie doesn’t like me saying that, but they are.”

Uncle Joe could probably make a good run the 2020 primary despite his record (which is really bad). But this isn't going to do it.

Obama was full of shit, and most of knew he was full of shit (I do not claim full knowledge of this. I think I knew, some, but there were 2 choices...), but that he bothered to be full of shit was why he won in 2008. Gotta at least claim to be to the left of Newt Gingrich. We're Democrats!
