Lovable Uncle Joe Is So Stupid

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday told an Alabama crowd that wealthy Americans are “as patriotic” as Americans with a lower income, making a point of contrasting his remark with the rhetoric of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
Stumping for Democratic Senate nominee Doug Jones, Biden said the former U.S. attorney grasps “fairness” when it comes to the issue of taxes.
“Doug understands about tax fairness,” Biden told the crowd. “Guys, the wealthy are as patriotic as the poor. I know Bernie doesn’t like me saying that, but they are.”
Uncle Joe could probably make a good run the 2020 primary despite his record (which is really bad). But this isn't going to do it.
Obama was full of shit, and most of knew he was full of shit (I do not claim full knowledge of this. I think I knew, some, but there were 2 choices...), but that he bothered to be full of shit was why he won in 2008. Gotta at least claim to be to the left of Newt Gingrich. We're Democrats!