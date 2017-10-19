Mag=Magnetic, Lev=Levitation

I know at times I sound like a cranky Luddite (in the colloquial sense, not that actual meaning), but as much as I love SUPERTRAINS I'm not really sure a $10 billion train from Baltimore to DC is...that useful. More than that, it's never going to be built.
Backers of a 40-mile, high-speed magnetic levitation, or maglev, train between Washington and Baltimore are hosting a series of public meetings showcasing three proposed routes in an attempt to assuage concerns about eminent domain and the possible condemnation of homes.