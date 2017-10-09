Nightmare Job

Waymo is getting ready to take the same approach. The company has built a real-time command center that allows self-driving cars to "phone home" and consult human operators about the best way to deal with situations it finds confusing. The ability to remotely monitor vehicles and give timely feedback on tricky situations will be essential if Waymo hopes to eliminate the human driver from its cars.
Or the cars are just going to sit in the middle of the intersection while they phone home until road ragers baseball bat them.